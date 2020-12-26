Officials said there were four blasts within the space of three hours

A series of explosions have triggered panic in the Afghan capital, Kabul, and killed at least two security personnel. Kabul has witnessed several bomb and rocket attacks in recent weeks targeting security forces, politicians, and activists.

Also in the programme: a promising antibody therapy that could, possibly, offer emergency protection against Covid-19; and one of the most notorious spies of the Cold War, George Blake, is reported to have died in Russia.

(Photo: Afghan men look out from a damaged window of an apartment overlooking the site of an explosion, in Kabul. Credit: EPA).