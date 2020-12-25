Main content

Brexit Deal: What other trade deals can the UK strike outside the EU?

The UK has already begun trade negotiations with other countries.

The UK and European Union have now finally agreed to a post-Brexit trade deal and the UK has already started looking towards building trade relationships with other countries including the US. We’ll look at what Washington might make of the trade deal. Also in the programme: there’s been an explosion in Nashville, Tennessee; and we’ll also have a look back at the main stories of 2020.

(Photo: The EU’s chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier holds the pages of the Brexit trade deal in Brussels, Belgium December 25, 2020. Credit:Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS)

