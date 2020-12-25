Main content

EU diplomats get Brexit trade deal briefing

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

The EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, is briefing member states about the historic free trade deal he finalised with Britain on Thursday.

Iran says the United States has approved a transfer of funds from Tehran to a bank overseas, despite sanctions, for the purchase of coronavirus vaccines.

And Newshour's James Coomarasamy will look back on some of our most memorable voices from this year.

(Photo: European Union's chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier attends a meeting in Brussels. Credit: Reuters)

