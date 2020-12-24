Main content

Post-Brexit trade deal agreed

The UK and EU have agreed to a deal a week before the deadline.

After months of difficult negotiations, the EU and UK have come to an agreement on what their future relationship will look like. The deal contains new rules for how the UK and EU will live, work and trade together. Also in the programme: In the United States, there's political turmoil over the fate of a $900 billion coronavirus stimulus bill; and how do professional Santas find work during a pandemic?

(Photo: Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a media briefing in Downing Street, London, on the agreement of a post-Brexit trade deal. Credit: Paul Grover/Daily Telegraph/PA Wire).

