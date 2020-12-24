Main content

Brexit deal: Details being finalised

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

The European Union and Britain are still trying to finalise the terms of a post-Brexit deal that will set out their relations for the next generation.

Also, President Trump pardons two close associates convicted as a result of the inquiry into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 election.

And rescuing a world-famous Christmas Eve tradition, the carols from King's College Cambridge.

(Photo credit: Getty Images)

