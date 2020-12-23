Main content

French warplanes over Central African Republic

France has ordered warplanes over the Central African Republic to try to stabilise the country.

The French President Emmanuel Macron has ordered French warplanes to begin immediate flights over the Central African Republic, to try to put a stop to further efforts to destabilise the country, ahead of Sunday's general election. The United Nations says the fourth largest town of Bambari was retaken from rebels who'd seized it on Tuesday. The government has accused the former president François Bozizé of joining up with armed groups in an attempt to stage a coup -- something he's denied.

Also in the programme: Thousands of migrants in Bosnia are having to live outdoors in freezing conditions, after an emergency camp was closed down and then set on fire; and why isn't President Trump signing the US coronavirus relief bill?

(Photo: Part of the capital Bangui, Central African Republic. Credit: Reuters file photo)

