Frustration among drivers as they face continuing delays despite France reopening its border with the UK

Soldiers have joined healthcare staff in Kent to carry out rapid tests on thousands of stranded lorry drivers. France ended its ban on UK arrivals on condition of a negative coronavirus test, but the backlog is expected to take days to clear. This long wait has led to clashes between some lorry drivers and police.

Also on the programme: President Trump has pardoned four guards from the private security firm Blackwater jailed for killing 14 civilians including two children in Baghdad - we hear from one Iraqi father; and the co-creator of the sleeper TV hit, the Queen's Gambit, on waiting 30 years to bring it to screen.

(Picture: A police officer speaks to lorry drivers at the entrance to the Port of Dover in Kent Credit: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire)