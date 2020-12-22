France says some journeys can resume despite new variant of virus.

France has confirmed it will start letting traffic from Britain back in from midnight local time, provided drivers produce a negative coronavirus test certificate issued within the previous 72 hours. The measures come as a highly-transmissible coronavirus variant grips south-east England.

Also in the programme: the Israeli coalition government is on the verge of collapse and the country appears to be heading towards a fourth election in two years; and a member of the Russian Parliament tells us the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny isn’t a story for Russians.

(Photo: Chaos at ports caused by EU border closures. Credit: EPA)