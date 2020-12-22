Main content

Agreement 'reached with France' over UK border

France says some journeys can resume despite new variant of virus.

France has confirmed it will start letting traffic from Britain back in from midnight local time, provided drivers produce a negative coronavirus test certificate issued within the previous 72 hours. The measures come as a highly-transmissible coronavirus variant grips south-east England.

Also in the programme: the Israeli coalition government is on the verge of collapse and the country appears to be heading towards a fourth election in two years; and a member of the Russian Parliament tells us the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny isn’t a story for Russians.

(Photo: Chaos at ports caused by EU border closures. Credit: EPA)

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, News Internet & Europe and the Middle East only

22/12/2020 20:06 GMT

23/12/2020 14:06 GMT

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, News Internet & Europe and the Middle East only

