More than 1,500 lorries are stuck in Kent waiting to leave the UK as politicians thrash out a plan to reopen France's border to trade and travel. The French government suspended their movement late on Sunday after the emergence in London and southern England of a highly infectious new variant of coronavirus. French officials say the suspension will remain in force until eleven o'clock tonight GMT.

Also on the programme: We examine claims that Covid-19 first leaked from a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan; and a plea for help from a former US marine now in a Russian prison camp following charges of espionage.

(Picture: Freight lorries queue in Kent Credit: Andrew Matthews, PA Wire)