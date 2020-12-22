Main content

France and UK in talks to end Channel disruption

We speak to a truck driver queuing to cross the Channel

More than 1,500 lorries are stuck in Kent waiting to leave the UK as politicians thrash out a plan to reopen France's border to trade and travel. The French government suspended their movement late on Sunday after the emergence in London and southern England of a highly infectious new variant of coronavirus. French officials say the suspension will remain in force until eleven o'clock tonight GMT.

Also on the programme: We examine claims that Covid-19 first leaked from a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan; and a plea for help from a former US marine now in a Russian prison camp following charges of espionage.

(Picture: Freight lorries queue in Kent Credit: Andrew Matthews, PA Wire)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

22/12/2020 20:06 GMT

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

