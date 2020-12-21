EU officials are discussing a joint response to a new, more infectious Covid-19 variant in the UK, which has sparked travel bans by many countries.

EU officials are discussing a joint response to a new, more infectious Covid-19 variant in the UK, which has sparked travel bans by many countries. The new strain is said to be up to 70% more transmissible, but there is no evidence that it is more deadly.

Also in the programme: Young people are being infected by South Africa's coronavirus variant; and claims the Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny duped a Russian FSB agent into revealing details of the Novichok attack on him.

Photo: Numerous countries have introduced travel bans on the UK amid concerns over the new coronavirus variant. Credit: PA Media