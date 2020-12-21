Dozens of countries have enforced travel bans on the United Kingdom after the emergence in the UK of a highly infectious variant of the coronavirus.

Countries around the world have enforced travel bans on the UK after the emergence in the UK of a highly infectious variant of the coronavirus. The UK government is working "urgently" with its international partners to minimise disruption caused by travel bans imposed by other countries on people and goods from the UK. It comes after France shut its borders with the UK for 48 hours, meaning no lorries or ferries can sail from the port of Dover, and causing long queues.

(Picture: Gatwick Airport on Sunday, as European nations began imposing travel bans. Credit: PA Media)