Countries around the world stop travel from UK

Dozens of countries have enforced travel bans on the United Kingdom after the emergence in the UK of a highly infectious variant of the coronavirus.

Countries around the world have enforced travel bans on the UK after the emergence in the UK of a highly infectious variant of the coronavirus. The UK government is working "urgently" with its international partners to minimise disruption caused by travel bans imposed by other countries on people and goods from the UK. It comes after France shut its borders with the UK for 48 hours, meaning no lorries or ferries can sail from the port of Dover, and causing long queues.

Also on the programme: a drugs bust in Italy reveals the scale of illegal narcotics production in Syria; and a once in a lifetime celestial event as two planets, Jupiter and Saturn, align.

(Picture: Gatwick Airport on Sunday, as European nations began imposing travel bans. Credit: PA Media)

Can the new variant of the Covid-19 virus be stopped?

21/12/2020 20:06 GMT

