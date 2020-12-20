Main content

Can the new variant of the Covid-19 virus be stopped?

European countries ban travel from the UK, but can the new virus variant be contained?

We look at the growing number of European countries banning travel from the UK, and hear a medical expert's opinion on prospects for stopping the virus in its tracks.

Also in the programme, a doctor looks back on the Year of the Plague; and new archaeological evidence that suggests early humans may have hibernated to cope with winter cold and food shortages.

(Picture: France and other European nations ban travel from UK. Credit: EPA/ANDY RAIN)

