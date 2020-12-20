Main content

Countries ban UK flights over new coronavirus variant

Parts of the UK have gone into a strict lockdown amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

A new variant of coronavirus is thought be behind a rise in coronavirus cases in parts of the UK. The South-east of England has gone into a strict lockdown over the Christmas period, while other European countries have banned flights to and from the UK.

Also in the programme: Abducted schoolboys have been released in Nigeria and we hear from a profoundly deaf radio DJ.

(Picture: A street in Central London following the introduction of restrictions. Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire)

