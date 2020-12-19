UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson scraps the planned loosening of restrictions for Christmas as a new variant of the Covid-19 virus spreads rapidly in London and Southeast England. We hear about the new strain from a Cambridge University virologist. But will British people, disappointed by the sudden cancellation of their celebrations, obey the rules? A pollster and a psychologist give us their thoughts.

Also in the programme: the UN is on alert as political faultlines crack open in the Central African Republic; and a look at the Berlin restaurant offering free meals to the homeless.

(Picture: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses news conference on new Covid-19 restrictions. Credit: Toby Melville/PA Wire)