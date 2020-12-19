Main content

UK pandemic rules tightened over new strain of coronavirus

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson bans Christmas gatherings as virus spreads.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson scraps the planned loosening of restrictions for Christmas as a new variant of the Covid-19 virus spreads rapidly in London and Southeast England. We hear about the new strain from a Cambridge University virologist. But will British people, disappointed by the sudden cancellation of their celebrations, obey the rules? A pollster and a psychologist give us their thoughts.

Also in the programme: the UN is on alert as political faultlines crack open in the Central African Republic; and a look at the Berlin restaurant offering free meals to the homeless.

(Picture: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses news conference on new Covid-19 restrictions. Credit: Toby Melville/PA Wire)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Italy faces lockdown over Christmas period

Next

20/12/2020 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.