UK pandemic rules tightened over new strain of coronavirus
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson bans Christmas gatherings as virus spreads.
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson scraps the planned loosening of restrictions for Christmas as a new variant of the Covid-19 virus spreads rapidly in London and Southeast England. We hear about the new strain from a Cambridge University virologist. But will British people, disappointed by the sudden cancellation of their celebrations, obey the rules? A pollster and a psychologist give us their thoughts.
Also in the programme: the UN is on alert as political faultlines crack open in the Central African Republic; and a look at the Berlin restaurant offering free meals to the homeless.
(Picture: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson addresses news conference on new Covid-19 restrictions. Credit: Toby Melville/PA Wire)
