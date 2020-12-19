A second nationwide lockdown will come into force in Italy.

Italians are facing tight lockdown rules over the Christmas and New Year holidays to help curb a third wave of coronavirus cases. Non-essential shops, restaurants and bars will be closed. Italians are only allowed to travel for work, health and emergency reasons.

Also in the programme: A new US senate report surrounding the Boeing 737 Max and how a surgeon who trains doctors in warzones is having to adapt to the coronavirus pandemic.

(Picture: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announces new restrictions. Credit: EPA/FILIPPO ATTILI)