Covid-19: WHO secures vaccines for poor countries

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

World Health Organisation says it has secured agreement for two billion doses of vaccines against the virus to help poorer countries. It says deliveries will begin in the first three months of next year. We hear from a WHO representative in Africa.

A doctor in San Francisco in the US tells they are running out of beds in Intensive Care Units to treat coronavirus admissions.

Also in the programme we report on the gorwing Islamist insurgency in northern Mozambique.

And a new look for the tired old tomb of Emperor Augustus in Rome.

(Photo: South Africa is seeing numbers starting to rise again. Credit: Getty Images)

Yesterday 21:06GMT
