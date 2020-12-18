Main content

Nigerian boys released after kidnap ordeal

More than 300 schoolboys have been reunited with their families, a week after they were kidnapped from their school in north-west Nigeria. We hear from the spokesman for the governor of Katsina State.

Also in the programme: US Senator Dick Durbin on the cyber attacks on government agencies and private companies, and whether the incoming Biden administration should retaliate; and in a blow to President Bolsonaro, the Brazilian Supreme Court rules that citizens can be required to receive the vaccine - and if they don't, they may forfeit certain rights and freedoms.

(Photo: Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari receives a phone call from Katsina state Governor Aminu Bello Masari who is briefing him on the rescue mission of the abducted students of the Government Science Secondary School, in Daura, Nigeria. Credit: Nigeria Presidency/Handout via Reuters)

