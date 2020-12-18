More than 300 schoolboys have been released, a week after they were kidnapped from their school in north-west Nigeria

More than 300 schoolboys have been reunited with their families, a week after they were kidnapped from their school in north-west Nigeria. We hear from the spokesman for the governor of Katsina State.

Also in the programme: US Senator Dick Durbin on the cyber attacks on government agencies and private companies, and whether the incoming Biden administration should retaliate; and in a blow to President Bolsonaro, the Brazilian Supreme Court rules that citizens can be required to receive the vaccine - and if they don't, they may forfeit certain rights and freedoms.

