Main content
Cyber attack on US government systems 'ongoing'
The FBI and security agencies say the attack is significant.
The FBI and security agencies say a cyber attack on federal government systems is both "significant and ongoing". A joint statement says they are working to understand the full extent of the hacking campaign, which apparently began as long ago as March.
Also in the programme: Ten years after the Arab Spring began, what did it achieve? As international peacekeepers prepare to leave Sudan's war-torn Darfur region, we look at the chances of this latest peace deal holding.
(Picture: US Department of Homeland Security emblem. Credit: Reuters/ Hyungwon Kang/ File Photo)
Last on
Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Broadcast
- Today 14:06GMTBBC World Service