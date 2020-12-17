The FBI and security agencies say a cyber attack on federal government systems is both "significant and ongoing". A joint statement says they are working to understand the full extent of the hacking campaign, which apparently began as long ago as March.

Also in the programme: Ten years after the Arab Spring began, what did it achieve? As international peacekeepers prepare to leave Sudan's war-torn Darfur region, we look at the chances of this latest peace deal holding.

(Picture: US Department of Homeland Security emblem. Credit: Reuters/ Hyungwon Kang/ File Photo)