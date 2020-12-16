They were found guilty of aiding Islamist attacks in Paris in January 2015.

It was the biggest terrorist trial in French history, which found 14 people guilty of involvement in a series of deadly militant Islamist attacks on the Charlie Hebdo magazine and a Jewish supermarket in 2015.

Also in the programme: China has agreed to allow a World Health Organisation team into the country to investigate the origins of the coronavirus; and we’ll hear from classical performers celebrating Beethoven’s 250th birthday.

(Photo: Boumeddiene was Coulibaly's partner who fled to Syria days before the January 2015 attacks. Credit: French Police)