Fourteen people convicted in Charlie Hebdo trial

They were found guilty of aiding Islamist attacks in Paris in January 2015.

It was the biggest terrorist trial in French history, which found 14 people guilty of involvement in a series of deadly militant Islamist attacks on the Charlie Hebdo magazine and a Jewish supermarket in 2015.

Also in the programme: China has agreed to allow a World Health Organisation team into the country to investigate the origins of the coronavirus; and we’ll hear from classical performers celebrating Beethoven’s 250th birthday.

(Photo: Boumeddiene was Coulibaly's partner who fled to Syria days before the January 2015 attacks. Credit: French Police)

