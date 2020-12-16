Germany is among several European countries to impose a strict pre-Christmas lockdown to try and control the COVID-19 pandemic

Several European countries are imposing strict pre-Christmas lockdowns to try and control the COVID-19 pandemic. We hear from Dresden, and talk to a German epidemiologist and the former health minister of the Czech Republic.

Also in the programme: the BBC's Mike Thomson reports from Darfur as international peacekeepers prepare to leave; and we speak to the medical anthropologist Paul Farmer, who has just won the Berggruen Prize for his work at the intersection of public health and human rights.

(Picture: Bonn, Germany; Credit: Reuters Wires)