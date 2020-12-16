Main content

European countries impose pre-Christmas COVID lockdown

Germany is among several European countries to impose a strict pre-Christmas lockdown to try and control the COVID-19 pandemic

Several European countries are imposing strict pre-Christmas lockdowns to try and control the COVID-19 pandemic. We hear from Dresden, and talk to a German epidemiologist and the former health minister of the Czech Republic.

Also in the programme: the BBC's Mike Thomson reports from Darfur as international peacekeepers prepare to leave; and we speak to the medical anthropologist Paul Farmer, who has just won the Berggruen Prize for his work at the intersection of public health and human rights.

(Picture: Bonn, Germany; Credit: Reuters Wires)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Coronavirus: European nations tighten restrictions ahead of Christmas

Next

16/12/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.