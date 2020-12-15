Main content

China's 'tainted' cotton

A new investigation suggests China is forcing Uighurs to pick cotton in Xinjiang province.

China is forcing more than half a million Uighurs and other ethnic minorities to pick cotton in its western region of Xinjiang, according to a new investigation. Newshour examines how clothing companies can verify their supply chains.

Also in the programme: Kabul’s deputy governor killed by ‘sticky bomb’; and unconscious bias training to be scrapped in the UK.

(Image: Cotton in the field. Credit: Reuters)

