China is forcing more than half a million Uighurs and other ethnic minorities to pick cotton in its western region of Xinjiang, according to a new investigation. Newshour examines how clothing companies can verify their supply chains.

Also in the programme: Kabul’s deputy governor killed by ‘sticky bomb’; and unconscious bias training to be scrapped in the UK.

(Image: Cotton in the field. Credit: Reuters)