The first Covid-19 vaccine given in US.

An intensive care nurse in Long Island, New York is the first person in the United States to receive the Covid-19 jab. The US vaccination programme aims to reach 100 million people by April. Also: the US electoral college formally begins casting its votes; and a joint investigation co-led by the Bellingcat website has blamed Russian intelligence agents for the poisoning of opposition figure Alexei Navalny.

(Photo: Dr Michelle Chester prepares to administer a Pfizer coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in New Hyde Park, New York, U.S December 14, 2020. Credit: REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid)