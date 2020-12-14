Main content

US starts COVID-19 vaccine rollout

The United States is beginning the biggest vaccination programme in its history.

The United States is beginning the biggest vaccination programme in its history, with the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine being delivered in every state. Dr. Moncef Slaoui, head scientist of the federal vaccine initiative Operation Warp Speed, told Newshour that he expected widespread immunity in the US by the middle of next year.

Also in the programme: the US Electoral College votes today to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory; and lawyer Philippe Sands pays tribute to his friend the writer John le Carré.

(Image: Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Credit: Reuters/Dado Ruvic)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

UK and EU agree to extend Brexit trade talks

Next

14/12/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.