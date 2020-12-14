The United States is beginning the biggest vaccination programme in its history.

The United States is beginning the biggest vaccination programme in its history, with the COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine being delivered in every state. Dr. Moncef Slaoui, head scientist of the federal vaccine initiative Operation Warp Speed, told Newshour that he expected widespread immunity in the US by the middle of next year.

Also in the programme: the US Electoral College votes today to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory; and lawyer Philippe Sands pays tribute to his friend the writer John le Carré.

(Image: Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine. Credit: Reuters/Dado Ruvic)