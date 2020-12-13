Teams from the UK and EU continue efforts to break the deadlock over future relations

Teams from Britain and the EU are continuing efforts to break the deadlock over an agreement on future relations. The transition period ends in just over two weeks, and the two sides haven't agreed on rules for fair competition, the settling of disputes, and fishing rights.

Also in the programme: security forces in northern Nigeria attempt to free an unknown number of schoolchildren kidnapped by gunmen; and we hear from the man who broke one of the Zodiac serial killer's coded messages.

(Image: The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the British Prime Minister, Boris Johnson. Credit: Epa/Olivier Hoslet and Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)