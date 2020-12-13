Main content

UK and EU to 'go extra mile' in post-Brexit talks

Britain and the European Union have agreed to continue talks on their post-Brexit trade relations, with both sides agreeing to go the extra mile to secure a deal.

Also in the programme: Hundreds of students are feared missing after gunmen raided a secondary school in north-western Nigeria; and Germany is tightening coronavirus restrictions to counter a surge in new infections, with schools and non-essential shops ordered to close.

