Main content
UK and EU to 'go extra mile' in post-Brexit talks
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
Britain and the European Union have agreed to continue talks on their post-Brexit trade relations, with both sides agreeing to go the extra mile to secure a deal.
Also in the programme: Hundreds of students are feared missing after gunmen raided a secondary school in north-western Nigeria; and Germany is tightening coronavirus restrictions to counter a surge in new infections, with schools and non-essential shops ordered to close.
(Photo credit: Getty Images)
Last on
Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service
More episodes
Broadcast
- Today 13:06GMTBBC World Service