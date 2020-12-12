Main content

UN chief urges world leaders to declare 'climate emergency'

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wants all nations to declare a 'climate emergency'

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on every country to declare a 'climate emergency', with global leaders marking the fifth anniversary of the Paris climate accord. But critics felt most countries had failed to show the necessary level of ambition to curb global warning.

Also in the programme: Is Juan Guaido - the man recognized as Venezuela's legitimate leader by dozens of countries, including the United States - a "busted flush"? Last weekend President Nicolas Maduro and his Socialist party won back control of Venezuela's Congress in elections that were boycotted by Mr.Guaido and some other opposition parties; and as Harrison Ford is confirmed for a fifth film playing Indiana Jones, does the archaeologist he portrays bear any resemblance to reality?

(Photo: United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres speaks during a news conference at UN headquarters in New York City. Credit: Reuters/Eduardo Munoz)

