The US Food and Drug Administration has authorised the Pfizer BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for emergency use. President Trump said it would be made available for free to all Americans and that the first inoculations would take place within 24 hours

Also on the programme: Iran has hanged a prominent opposition journalist implicated in anti-government protests; and we hear reaction to the news that the UK’s Royal Navy is on standby in case of a no-deal Brexit.

(Picture: A hospital in Indiana rehearses its distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, Credit: Reuters)