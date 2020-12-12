Main content

COVID-19: FDA approves Pfizer vaccine for emergency use in US

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

The US Food and Drug Administration has authorised the Pfizer BioNTech coronavirus vaccine for emergency use. President Trump said it would be made available for free to all Americans and that the first inoculations would take place within 24 hours

Also on the programme: Iran has hanged a prominent opposition journalist implicated in anti-government protests; and we hear reaction to the news that the UK’s Royal Navy is on standby in case of a no-deal Brexit.

(Picture: A hospital in Indiana rehearses its distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, Credit: Reuters)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

EU commits to 55% carbon emissions reduction by 2030

Next

12/12/2020 21:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.