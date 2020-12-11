EU leaders have committed the EU to cutting net carbon emissions by 55% compared to 1990. Is it enough, and should offset and sequestration schemes be part of the answer, or not?

Also in the programme: researchers in Edinburgh describe 5 genetic differences associated with the most severe form of COVID-19, with exciting implications for drug therapies; and how will a COVID-19 vaccine be rolled out in the US?

(Picture: Smoke and steam billow from Belchatow Power Station in Poland, Europe"s largest coal-fired power plant / Credit: Reuters Wires)