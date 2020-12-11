Main content

EU commits to 55% carbon emissions reduction by 2030

EU leaders have committed the EU to cutting net carbon emissions by 55% compared to 1990. Is it enough, and should offset and sequestration schemes be part of the answer, or not?

EU leaders have committed the EU to cutting net carbon emissions by 55% compared to 1990, on the road to full carbon neutrality by 2050. But is it enough, and should carbon offset and sequestration be part of the answer or not?

Also in the programme: researchers in Edinburgh describe 5 genetic differences associated with the most severe form of COVID-19, with exciting implications for drug therapies; and how will a COVID-19 vaccine be rolled out in the US?

(Picture: Smoke and steam billow from Belchatow Power Station in Poland, Europe"s largest coal-fired power plant / Credit: Reuters Wires)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, News Internet & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

11/12/2020 20:06 GMT

Next

12/12/2020 13:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, News Internet & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.