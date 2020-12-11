Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been charged under the territory's controversial new national security law.

Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been charged under the territory's new national security law. He is accused of conspiring with foreign forces to endanger national security. He is the most high-profile person charged under the new law and could face a lengthy jail sentence.

Also on the programme: the UK looks close to leaving the European Union without a trade deal; and Argentina gets closer to legalising abortion.

(Picture: Jimmy Lai was originally detained under the national security law in August. Credit: Getty)