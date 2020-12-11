Main content

Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai charged under national security law

Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been charged under the territory's controversial new national security law.

Hong Kong pro-democracy media tycoon Jimmy Lai has been charged under the territory's new national security law. He is accused of conspiring with foreign forces to endanger national security. He is the most high-profile person charged under the new law and could face a lengthy jail sentence.

Also on the programme: the UK looks close to leaving the European Union without a trade deal; and Argentina gets closer to legalising abortion.

(Picture: Jimmy Lai was originally detained under the national security law in August. Credit: Getty)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

US records more than 3,000 Covid deaths a day for first time

Next

11/12/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.