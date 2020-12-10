Main content

US records more than 3,000 Covid deaths a day for first time

The United States records more deaths from Covid-19 in a single day than died on 9/11

On September 11th 2001, 2,977 people died in the Al Qaeda attacks on the United States. On December 9th 2020 - yesterday - more than three thousand were registered as having died from Covid-19 just on that day.

Also in the programme: the Lebanese judge investigating the Beirut port blast has charged the outgoing Prime Minister Hassan Diab and three other former ministers with negligence; and Morocco becomes the fourth Arab country in a few months to normalise relations with Israel, in return for the United States recognising its claim to sovereignty over Western Sahara.

(Photo: A volunteer places American flags representing some of the lives lost in the United States in the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic on the National Mall in Washington, United States. Credit: Reuters/Joshua Roberts)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, News Internet & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

10/12/2020 20:06 GMT

Next

11/12/2020 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Online, Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, News Internet & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.