US regulators launch major lawsuit against Facebook

Facebook has accused American regulators of engaging in 'revisionist history' after they filed lawsuits on Wednesday that accuse the company of engaging in anti-trust practices.

Also in the programme: we'll hear from Syrian fighters recruited to fight in the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict; and how bees use animal dung to protect their hives from killer hornets.

(Picture: Facebook logo displayed on a mobile phone REUTERS/Johanna Geron)

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

Brexit: Boris Johnson in Brussels for critical trade deal talks

10/12/2020 20:06 GMT

