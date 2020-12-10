Main content
US regulators launch major lawsuit against Facebook
Facebook has accused American regulators of engaging in 'revisionist history'.
Facebook has accused American regulators of engaging in 'revisionist history' after they filed lawsuits on Wednesday that accuse the company of engaging in anti-trust practices.
Also in the programme: we'll hear from Syrian fighters recruited to fight in the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict; and how bees use animal dung to protect their hives from killer hornets.
(Picture: Facebook logo displayed on a mobile phone REUTERS/Johanna Geron)
