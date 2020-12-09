Main content
Brexit: Boris Johnson in Brussels for critical trade deal talks
British PM and EU chief go over key differences standing in the way of a deal
The British prime minister, Boris Johnson, and the European Commission president, Ursula Von der Leyen, are holding crucial talks to see whether a post-Brexit trade deal can be struck. Over dinner in Brussels, they're discussing the critical differences that have resulted in stalemate, three weeks before a deadline for agreement to be reached.
Also on the programme; more on the attempts to reduce COVID-19 inequalities in Washington DC; and we hear about the first black dancer at Germany’s top ballet company who says she’s faced persistent racism
(Picture: Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen, Credit: Press Association )
