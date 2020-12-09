Main content

Brexit: Boris Johnson to meet Ursula von der Leyen for trade deal talks

Time is running out to reach a deal before 31 December, when the UK stops following EU trading rules

The British prime minister, Boris Johnson has told parliament in London there's still a "good deal to be done" but has said the EU is insisting on terms "no prime minister could accept" in UK-EU trade talks.

Also in the programme: An alliance of international aid agencies and human rights groups says people living in poorer nations are set to miss out on coronavirus vaccines; and we mark the first anniversary of the volcanic eruption on White Island in which twenty-two people died.

(Photo: Britain"s Prime Minister Boris Johnson returns to his official residence at 10 Downing Street after Prime Minister's Questions in London. Credit: EPA).

