Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Thousands of people have been inoculated against the coronavirus on the first day of a mass vaccination programme in Britain.

Also, the Oxford/AstraZeneca Covid vaccine is safe and effective, giving good protection, researchers have confirmed in The Lancet journal.

And Joe Biden to nominate retired army general, Lloyd Austin, to be defense secretary. Austin, who would need a congressional waiver due to his recent military service, would be the Pentagon’s first Black leader.

(Photo: William Shakespeare receiving his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine. Credit: Reuters)