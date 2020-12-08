Over-80s and some health and care staff among the first to receive the vaccine

90-year-old Margaret Keenan has become the first person to be given an authorised, fully-tested Covid-19 vaccine in the UK.

Also in the programme: US President-elect Joe Biden will pick retired General Lloyd Austin as his Secretary of Defence according to US media; and an inquiry into the 2019 Christchurch massacre concluded it was “unpreventable”.

(Photo: Margaret Keenan, 90, is the first patient in the United Kingdom to receive the Pfizer/BioNtech covid-19 vaccine. Credit: PA)