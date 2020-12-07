Brexit: UK and EU seek to resolve stalemate
The European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, and the British prime minister, Boris Johnson, have said significant differences remain between them to review talks on a post-Brexit trade agreement, with a final deal yet to be met. The transition period is due to end in just over three weeks' time; and if no deal is ratified, the UK and EU will introduce import charges on each other's goods.
Also on the programme; We hear the latest on President of Egypt, Adel Fattah al-Sisi’s visit to France; and a look at the sale of Bob Dylan’s publishing rights for his entire back catalogue which has just taken place.
(Picture: Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen, Credit: Reuters )
