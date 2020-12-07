The European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, and the British prime minister, Boris Johnson, have said significant differences remain between them to review talks on a post-Brexit trade agreement, with a final deal yet to be met. The transition period is due to end in just over three weeks' time; and if no deal is ratified, the UK and EU will introduce import charges on each other's goods.

Also on the programme; We hear the latest on President of Egypt, Adel Fattah al-Sisi’s visit to France; and a look at the sale of Bob Dylan’s publishing rights for his entire back catalogue which has just taken place.

(Picture: Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen, Credit: Reuters )