The UN Special Rapporteur on Belarus Anaïs Marin says human rights violations have gone "from bad to worse" as people protest against the August election result they say was rigged. President Alexander Lukashenko remains in power.

Also in the programme: the doctors’ union in Turkey has accused the government of a coronavirus cover-up; and will breakdancing get final approval as an official Olympic sport?

(Photo: Belarusian policemen block a subway entrance, as pensioners march during a rally against the government and Belarusian President Lukashenko in Minsk. Credit: EPA/STR)

