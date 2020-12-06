Opposition candidate, Bobi Wine, has told the BBC he and his supporters were again attacked by the police

Bobi Wine, the opposition candidate for the Ugandan presidency has told Newshour that he and his supporters were again attacked by the police, as he returned to campaign in Luuka where he was arrested last month. Also in the programme: Venezuela election, Brexit latest, US covid and holiday travel.

(Photo: Archive photo of Ugandan pop star and presidential candidate Bobi Wine, campaigning near Kampala, Uganda, November 30, 2020. Credit: REUTERS/Abubaker Lubowa)