Representatives from the EU and UK resume post-Brexit trade negotiations today. They were paused on Friday with both sides citing what they called 'significant divergences'. So can a deal be done? We talk to Philip Rycroft, a former head of the UK’s Brexit department.

Also on the programme: after US government employees working in Cuba complained of a series of mysterious illnesses, the first official investigation says the cause was most likely directed radiowaves; and how a tiny amount of asteroid could help us understand how the solar system was formed.

(Photo: Britain's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost outside the Brussels-South railway station. Credit: Reuters/Johanna Geron)