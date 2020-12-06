Brexit talks resume but obstacles remain
Trade talks between the EU and UK resume today, but there’s no clear path in sight.
Representatives from the EU and UK resume post-Brexit trade negotiations today. They were paused on Friday with both sides citing what they called 'significant divergences'. So can a deal be done? We talk to Philip Rycroft, a former head of the UK’s Brexit department.
Also on the programme: after US government employees working in Cuba complained of a series of mysterious illnesses, the first official investigation says the cause was most likely directed radiowaves; and how a tiny amount of asteroid could help us understand how the solar system was formed.
(Photo: Britain's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost outside the Brussels-South railway station. Credit: Reuters/Johanna Geron)
