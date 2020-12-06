Main content

Brexit talks resume but obstacles remain

Trade talks between the EU and UK resume today, but there’s no clear path in sight.

Representatives from the EU and UK resume post-Brexit trade negotiations today. They were paused on Friday with both sides citing what they called 'significant divergences'. So can a deal be done? We talk to Philip Rycroft, a former head of the UK’s Brexit department.

Also on the programme: after US government employees working in Cuba complained of a series of mysterious illnesses, the first official investigation says the cause was most likely directed radiowaves; and how a tiny amount of asteroid could help us understand how the solar system was formed.

(Photo: Britain's chief Brexit negotiator David Frost outside the Brussels-South railway station. Credit: Reuters/Johanna Geron)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 13:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

President Trump campaigns for Georgia Senators

Next

06/12/2020 21:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 13:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.