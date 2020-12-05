Donald Trump is back on the campaign trail. He's in Georgia to give his support to Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who are facing January runoffs. Also in the programme: Covid in South Dakota, Brexit deadline looms, and Argentina taxes the rich.

(Photo: Republican US Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler at a Senate runoff election campaign rally in Canton, Georgia, 20 November 2020. Credit: EPA/TAMI CHAPPELL)