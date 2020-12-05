Main content

President Trump campaigns for Georgia Senators

Donald Trump in Georgia to support Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler

Donald Trump is back on the campaign trail. He's in Georgia to give his support to Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who are facing January runoffs. Also in the programme: Covid in South Dakota, Brexit deadline looms, and Argentina taxes the rich.

(Photo: Republican US Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler at a Senate runoff election campaign rally in Canton, Georgia, 20 November 2020. Credit: EPA/TAMI CHAPPELL)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service

