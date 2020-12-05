Main content
London: Brexit talks over trade deal
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen will hold direct talks later to try to secure a post-Brexit agreement between Britain and the EU.
A mass coronavirus immunisation campaign has begun in Moscow, using Russia's own Sputnik vaccine.
And China builds a quantum computer that can perform a calculation that would take a modern day supercomputer billions of years to complete.
(Photo credit: EPA/Reuters)
Today 13:06GMT
