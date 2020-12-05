Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen will hold direct talks later to try to secure a post-Brexit agreement between Britain and the EU.

A mass coronavirus immunisation campaign has begun in Moscow, using Russia's own Sputnik vaccine.

And China builds a quantum computer that can perform a calculation that would take a modern day supercomputer billions of years to complete.

