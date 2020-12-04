Millions of people are said to be running out of food and medicines.

Continued fighting in many parts of Ethiopia's Tigray region is hindering efforts to deliver aid, according to the United Nations. Nearly 50,000 refugees from the fighting have fled across the border to Sudan. Their camps are believed to be running out of food.

Also on the programme: as the UN urges Belarus to release thousands of people detained during protests against the disputed President Lukashenko, one woman tells us about her plans to return; and senior Venezuelan opposition leader, Leopoldo Lopez, explains why he is planning to boycott Sunday's elections.

(Image: Ethiopians who have just crossed a river from Ethiopia to Sudan to flee from the Tigray region walk towards the Hamdeyat refugees transit camp on 1 December 2020. Credit: Reuters/Ratner)