Coronavirus: Italy bans Christmas travel between regions

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

Italy is banning travel between its regions from 21 December to 6 January as part of strict coronavirus curbs over the Christmas holidays. We speak to an adviser to the Italian government and a global health expert about why it has proved so difficult for many European governments to bring Covid-19 under control.

Also, reports of negotiations between US prosecutors and the Huawei executive detained in Canada to allow her to return to China.

And musicians from all 197 countries come together for a new work -- we will talk to its composer and one of those taking part.

(Photo: A travel ban between different regions will be in place from 21 December to 6 January. Credit: Getty Images)

