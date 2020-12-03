A US election official has said President Trump will bear responsibility for any violence that results from unsubstantiated election fraud claims he has stoked.

An election official in the US state of Georgia, Gabriel Sterling, has said President Trump will bear responsibility for any violence that results from unsubstantiated election fraud claims he has stoked. He speaks to Newshour.

Also in the programme: The US tech firm IBM detects systematic hacking of the international vaccine supply chain; and locusts have been ravaging East Africa all year and now they're in Southern Africa.

(Photo: Gabriel Sterling, a voting system manager with the Georgia Secretary of State office, holds a press conference. Credit: EPA/Erik S Lesser)