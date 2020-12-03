Main content

US hits record Covid cases and hospitalisations

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

An emergency order is in force in Los Angeles, as the US city fights a big surge in coronavirus infections. Hospitals have seen what's being described as a terrifying increase in the number of cases, and residents have been told to stay at home.

We hear from Jimmy Lai, media tycoon and pro-democracy supporter in Hong Kong.

And the French government says it is to launch an operation against mosques it believes are encouraging religious extremism.

(Photo: The number of people in hospital with coronavirus has more than doubled since early November. Credit: Getty Images)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Today 14:06GMT
BBC World Service

More episodes

Previous

Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine rollout within days

Next

03/12/2020 20:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Today 14:06GMT
    BBC World Service

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.