US hits record Covid cases and hospitalisations
Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.
An emergency order is in force in Los Angeles, as the US city fights a big surge in coronavirus infections. Hospitals have seen what's being described as a terrifying increase in the number of cases, and residents have been told to stay at home.
We hear from Jimmy Lai, media tycoon and pro-democracy supporter in Hong Kong.
And the French government says it is to launch an operation against mosques it believes are encouraging religious extremism.
(Photo: The number of people in hospital with coronavirus has more than doubled since early November. Credit: Getty Images)
Today 14:06GMT
