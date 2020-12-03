An emergency order is in force in Los Angeles, as the US city fights a big surge in coronavirus infections. Hospitals have seen what's being described as a terrifying increase in the number of cases, and residents have been told to stay at home.

We hear from Jimmy Lai, media tycoon and pro-democracy supporter in Hong Kong.

And the French government says it is to launch an operation against mosques it believes are encouraging religious extremism.

(Photo: The number of people in hospital with coronavirus has more than doubled since early November. Credit: Getty Images)