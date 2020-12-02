Main content
Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine rollout within days
The UK regulator has granted emergency approval for the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine.
The UK regulator has granted emergency approval for the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the first vaccine to use mRNA. How has this breakthrough happened so fast? And how safe will it be?
Also in the programme: Nigeria’s "Business EMail Compromise" hackers; and a high profile sexual harassment case highlights #MeToo issues in China.
(Picture: A dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 is injected; Credit: Reuters Wires)
