The UK regulator has granted emergency approval for the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the first vaccine to use mRNA. How has this breakthrough happened so fast? And how safe will it be?

Also in the programme: Nigeria’s "Business EMail Compromise" hackers; and a high profile sexual harassment case highlights #MeToo issues in China.

(Picture: A dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 is injected; Credit: Reuters Wires)