Main content

Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine rollout within days

The UK regulator has granted emergency approval for the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 mRNA vaccine.

The UK regulator has granted emergency approval for the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the first vaccine to use mRNA. How has this breakthrough happened so fast? And how safe will it be?

Also in the programme: Nigeria’s "Business EMail Compromise" hackers; and a high profile sexual harassment case highlights #MeToo issues in China.

(Picture: A dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 is injected; Credit: Reuters Wires)

29 days left to listen

53 minutes

Last on

Yesterday 21:06GMT
BBC World Service Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, News Internet, Online & Europe and the Middle East only

More episodes

Previous

02/12/2020 20:06 GMT

Next

03/12/2020 14:06 GMT

See all episodes from Newshour

Broadcast

  • Yesterday 21:06GMT
    BBC World Service Americas and the Caribbean, UK DAB/Freeview, News Internet, Online & Europe and the Middle East only

The New Silk Road

The New Silk Road

How China is launching a major new trade route via the ancient Silk Road

70 Years On: Partition Stories

70 Years On: Partition Stories

Memories and stories of Partition in 1947 and the legacy Partition leaves with us today

China, the Party and the People

China, the Party and the People

Clips, reports and highlights on a society in flux

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

Inside The Philippines’ Deadly War On Drugs

A brutal crack-down on drugs that has claimed more than 7000 lives

Podcast

  • Newshour

    Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.