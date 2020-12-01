Dr Scott Atlas, President Trump's most controversial COVID-19 adviser, has left the White House Coronavirus Task Force a few days before the end of his four month term

One of President Trump's key COVID-19 advisers, the Stanford radiologist Dr Scott Atlas, has resigned from the White House Coronavirus Task Force a few days before the end of his four month term.

He was heavily criticised by public health experts inside and outside the administration, especially for his enthusiasm for herd immunity, his objections to lockdowns and his messaging on facemasks. Dr Atlas speaks to Newshour.

Also in the programme: Tibor Nagy, Assistant Secretary for African Affairs in the US State Department on the crisis in Tigray; and how scientists have used AI to crack the puzzle of how proteins fold themselves.

(Picture: President Trump and Dr Scott Atlas at a White House Coronavirus briefing on August 12 2020; Credit: Reuters Wires)