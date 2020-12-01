As cases of the virus surge, we hear from US infectious diseases expert Dr Anthony Fauci.

As cases of the virus break new records, President Trump's controversial pandemic advisor Scott Atlas resigns. We hear from the top US infectious diseases expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, who gives a sober assessment of the situation.

Also in the programme: the United Nations launches an appeal for an unprecedented amount of funding for humanitarian aid. The UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock calls it the bleakest and darkest assessment of humanitarian needs ever presented. And a glimmer of hope in the battle against climate change, as a new study suggests global temperature rises can be held at 2 degrees centigrade - if countries fulfil their existing promises.

(Picture: Dr Anthony Fauci participates in a briefing with members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force at the White House in Washington, DC, 19 November 2020. Credit: EPA/Chris Kleponis)