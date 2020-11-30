Main content

Iran buries assassinated nuclear scientist

Will the killing of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh shape Iran's foreign relations?

Iran's defence chief has said that the killing of the country's top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh 'won't go unanswered'. Iran blames the attack on Israel, and there is evidence a driverless vehicle may have been involved. But will this latest assassination change how Iran relates to the world?

Also in the programme: we hear from Calabria in southern Italy, where the country's poorest region is suffering a second wave of COVID-19, exacerbated by the Mafia; and we bring together the second person ever to be cleared of HIV with the doctor who cured him.

(Picture: Members of Iranian forces carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during a funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran; Credit: Reuters Wires)

