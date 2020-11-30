Iran's defence chief has said that the killing of the country's top nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh 'won't go unanswered'. Iran blames the attack on Israel, and there is evidence a driverless vehicle may have been involved. But will this latest assassination change how Iran relates to the world?

Also in the programme: we hear from Calabria in southern Italy, where the country's poorest region is suffering a second wave of COVID-19, exacerbated by the Mafia; and we bring together the second person ever to be cleared of HIV with the doctor who cured him.

(Picture: Members of Iranian forces carry the coffin of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh during a funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran; Credit: Reuters Wires)