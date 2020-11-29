Main content

Ethiopia's Tigray crisis: Mekelle hospital struggling after attack

Interviews, news and analysis of the day’s global events.

The International Red Cross says hospitals in the Tigray state capital in northern Ethiopia are running dangerously low on medical supplies to care for the wounded, following three weeks of fighting.

Also, the United Nations has condemned an attack by suspected Islamists in northeast Nigeria, in which a hundred and ten people may have been killed.

And we'll speak to one young woman who recently lost her father to coronavirus -- and her message to all those who don't take the disease seriously.

(Photo: Tens of thousands have fled from Tigray into Sudan because of the fighting, but there are concerns about the treatment of Tigrayans elsewhere in Ethiopia. Credit: Reuters)

